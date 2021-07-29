StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell is to substantially increase its dividend offering after its adjusted earnings climbed to $5.53 billion (£3.96 billion) - the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018.
This comes on the back of higher oil and gas prices.
The company has increased its dividend for a second consecutive quarter by 38% to $0.24 (£0.17).
It has launched a $2 billion share buyback programme after second-quarter profits jumped to their highest in over two years.
But fuel sales in the second quarter were short of pre-pandemic levels at 4.5 million barrels per day, but up 9% from 4.16 million barrels per day in the first quarter.
Chief Executive Ben van Beurden commented: 'We are stepping up our shareholder distributions today, increasing dividends and starting share buybacks, while we continue to invest for the future of energy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
