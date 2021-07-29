StockMarketWire.com - Educational publishing company Pearson has announced that Dame Elizabeth Corley, a non-executive director and chair of its Remuneration Committee, has been appointed as a non-executive director, nominations committee member and chair-designate of Schroders plc, with effect from 1 September 2021.

Dame Elizabeth has advised the Pearson of her intention to step down from the board prior to becoming chair of Schroders.

She will also step down as Chair of Pearson's Remuneration Committee, with effect from 1 September 2021.


