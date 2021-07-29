StockMarketWire.com - Molten metal flow engineering and technology company Vesuvius has published its half-year results, reporting revenues of £808.1m, an increase of 18% on an underlying basis for the six months ended 30 June.
Sales growth in both Steel Flow Control, up 21% and Foundry, up 22%, supported by the end market rebound and market share gains provided momentum behind the revenue increase.
The group reports a trading profit of £73.3m, an increase of 54% on an underlying basis.
Patrick André, CEO, said: 'While we continue to experience inflationary pressure in certain raw materials and freight, this will be offset in H2 through incremental selling price increases currently being implemented. Consequently, trading profit in the second half is expected to be similar to the first half. Overall, our expectation for the full year is unchanged.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.