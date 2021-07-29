StockMarketWire.com - Specialty chemicals company Elementis swung to a first-half profit, driven by improved industrial demand, customer restocking and currency tailwinds.
The company also announced the appointment of John O'Higgins as non-executive chairman staring 1 September 2021.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was $34.5 million compared with a loss of $53.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 17% to $452 million.
The company didn't declare an interim dividend for 2021.
The full year outlook positive and unchanged, with the group 'expected to deliver an improved financial performance and a reduction in leverage, in line with expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
