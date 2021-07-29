StockMarketWire.com - Strategic communications group SEC Newgate has acquired a 70% shareholding in Twister Communications Middle East (TwisterME), the Dubai-based branch of Italian PR firm Twister Communications Group.

The deal is for a consideration of €340,000 (£289,210) payable in cash.

The remaining 30% will be held by Elena Gramatica, who will join the rebranded company as managing director.

Following the Acquisition, the board of SEC Newgate ME will comprise Elena Gramatica, together with Tom Parker, Group deputy CEO and EMEA Regional Manager and Sergio Penna, Group CFO.

Twister ME will be rebranded SEC Newgate ME.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com