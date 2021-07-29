StockMarketWire.com - Strategic communications group SEC Newgate has acquired a 70% shareholding in Twister Communications Middle East (TwisterME), the Dubai-based branch of Italian PR firm Twister Communications Group.
The deal is for a consideration of €340,000 (£289,210) payable in cash.
The remaining 30% will be held by Elena Gramatica, who will join the rebranded company as managing director.
Following the Acquisition, the board of SEC Newgate ME will comprise Elena Gramatica, together with Tom Parker, Group deputy CEO and EMEA Regional Manager and Sergio Penna, Group CFO.
Twister ME will be rebranded SEC Newgate ME.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.