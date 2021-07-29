StockMarketWire.com - Online trading brokerage CMC Markets said it was confident of achieving its net operating income target as monthly active clients were up around third from pre-pandemic levels.

For the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021, overall monthly active client numbers remained at similar levels as reported in 2021, which were up around a third from pre-pandemic levels.

Client income retention remained in excess of 80%, but below the levels reported for FY 2021, as previously guided.

Q1 2022 operating costs were tracking moderately higher year over year as guided due to a higher headcount, specifically talent for our new non-leveraged investment platform.

The company said it remained 'confident in achieving net operating income in excess of £330 million for FY 2022.'


