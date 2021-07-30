StockMarketWire.com - Paragon Banking Group reveals it generated £485.4 million in its mortgages division during its financial year, 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021.

It further generated £310.6 million in commercial lending, the group’s busiest new advances quarter in over ten years.

New lending for the quarter to June 2021 totalled £796 million, compared to £379.3 million in 2020, £610.1 million in 2019 and £589.1 million in the same quarter in 2018.

Its buy-to-let division has remained the same as at March 2021, up at £911.4 million, representing a 39.9% jump from its 2020 level.

Redemptions within the buy-to-let portfolio have risen by an annualised rate for the quarter of 7.7%, compared to 5.3% in the third quarter of 2020.

Pipeline in the group’s development finance business also exhibited progress, totalling £386 million at the end of June, compared to £318.4 million at 31 March 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com