StockMarketWire.com - In its half year results to 30 June 2021 Rightmove, the company that runs rightmove.co.uk, the UK’s largest online real estate portal, reports revenues were up at £149.9 million, compared to £94.8 million for the same period in 2020, marking a 58% spike.
Operating profit was up at £114.9 million, compared to £61.7 million the year before, an 86% increase on the year.
According to the company, the figures are a result of growing consumer spending during the period.
“The first half of 2021 brought further lockdowns, instilling in many a desire or motivation to move home, and the nation relied on us to help them to find their new life, with a record 10.4 billion minutes spent searching and researching on Rightmove,” said Peter Brooks-Johnson, chief executive officer.
“The innovation we have delivered to help home-hunters find their happy, despite the restrictions, have been well used - with 200,000 video viewings and 160,000 rental viewing appointments made on the platform,” he added.
Underlying profit for the period was up at $117.1 million, a 91% increase from 2020 and a 5% increase from the 2019 figure of £111 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.