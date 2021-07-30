StockMarketWire.com - In its half year results to 30 June 2021 Rightmove, the company that runs rightmove.co.uk, the UK’s largest online real estate portal, reports revenues were up at £149.9 million, compared to £94.8 million for the same period in 2020, marking a 58% spike.

Operating profit was up at £114.9 million, compared to £61.7 million the year before, an 86% increase on the year.

According to the company, the figures are a result of growing consumer spending during the period.

“The first half of 2021 brought further lockdowns, instilling in many a desire or motivation to move home, and the nation relied on us to help them to find their new life, with a record 10.4 billion minutes spent searching and researching on Rightmove,” said Peter Brooks-Johnson, chief executive officer.

“The innovation we have delivered to help home-hunters find their happy, despite the restrictions, have been well used - with 200,000 video viewings and 160,000 rental viewing appointments made on the platform,” he added.

Underlying profit for the period was up at $117.1 million, a 91% increase from 2020 and a 5% increase from the 2019 figure of £111 million.


