StockMarketWire.com - Cineworld said it had secured $200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of its existing lenders, as cinema group looked to take advantage of pent-up demand.
The company also agreed covenant amendments on certain of its existing debt facilities, including reducing the minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limitations on the use of cash
The boost to liquidity comes as the company reported improving performance since it reopened its cinemas in April.
'Since cinemas started reopening in April 2021, trading has continued to improve, and the group is now well-positioned to benefit from pent-up customer demand and the exceptionally strong film slate through the second half of 2021,' the company said.
'The group expects to release its 2021 interim results on 12 August 2021 where a further update on trading will be provided,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.