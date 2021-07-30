StockMarketWire.com - Pearson, the British multinational publishing and education company headquartered in London, has revealed a 17% jump in underlying revenue in the six months to 30 June 2021, as the figure soared to £1.6 billion.
Adjusted operating profit climbed to £127 million, following a £23 million loss in H1 2020.
The publisher also reported strong cash flows, with H1 net debt reportedly at £646 million, compared to £982 million for H1 2020.
“Pearson has made good strategic, operational and financial progress in the first half of 2021 leading to healthy revenue and profit growth in the period,” said Andy Bird, chief executive.
“This reflects a strong rebound from 2020 with encouraging momentum in the underlying business. We are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 6.3p for our shareholders.”
Sales increased 7% to £1.6 million, compared to £1.5 million in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.