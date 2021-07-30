StockMarketWire.com - Fund management firm Jupiter Fund Management reported record asset management in the first half of the year thanks to a boost from the acquisition of the Merian business last year.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, assets under management swelled to a record of £60.3 billion from £39.2 billion year-on-year as gros flows grew to a record £9.6 billion.

Total net outflows in the first half of 2021 were £2.3 billion, up from £2.0 billion last year, comprising of net outflows from mutual funds of £1.7 billion and from segregated mandates of £0.6 billion.

The company declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share.


