StockMarketWire.com - Fund management firm Jupiter Fund Management reported record asset management in the first half of the year thanks to a boost from the acquisition of the Merian business last year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, assets under management swelled to a record of £60.3 billion from £39.2 billion year-on-year as gros flows grew to a record £9.6 billion.
Total net outflows in the first half of 2021 were £2.3 billion, up from £2.0 billion last year, comprising of net outflows from mutual funds of £1.7 billion and from segregated mandates of £0.6 billion.
The company declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
