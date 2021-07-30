StockMarketWire.com - The Scottish American Investment Company (SAINTS) has reported returns of 11.3% in net asset value return, over the first six months of 2021.

Global equities returned 11.4% over the period, whilst the Global Equity Income Sector returned 10.6%.

The company has outperformed its sector significantly over the last five years, retuning 107.3%, against the sector’s 69.8%.

The company’s property portfolio delivered a 12.9% return, following the significant sale of a data centre in Milton Keynes.

The company declared a second interim dividend of 3.075p, and issued over £43 million of shares over the period. The company borrowed £15 million at 2.23%.

According to the company’s interim management report:

“The main driver of total returns in any one period is our global equity portfolio, which delivered an 11.0% total return over the first half, as confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic continued to build.”

“Notable contributors included two of our logistics holdings, UPS and Kuehne + Nagel: both companies benefited from the rapid rebound in global trade, as companies sought to respond to pent-up consumer demand.”


