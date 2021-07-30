StockMarketWire.com - Directors of Minoan plc have announced the successful placing of ordinary shares arranged by Peterhouse Capital ltd.

31,818,183 shares of 1p each will be issued at 1.1p per share, raising £350,000.

In order to settle liabilities, an additional 9,054,546 will be issued, presenting a value of £99,600.

An application has been made for a total of 40,872,729 new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The company expects admittance to be effective from 4 August 2021.


