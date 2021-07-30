StockMarketWire.com - Quilter has announced that Tazim Essani has been appointed to its board audit committee and will take up the role of second non-executive director for engagement for the group’s workforce.
Throughout her career, Tazim has gained experience of interpretation, analysis and presentation of financial statements, which will enable her to contribute well to the committee's deliberations.
Tazim has also agreed to act as the second Quilter Non-executive Director designated for engagement with the Group's workforce, in line with the provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. Tazim will focus on developing promotion of diversity and inclusion at Quilter.
Tazim said: ‘I am looking forward to working with the members of the Quilter Board Audit Committee and to working alongside Paul Matthews, to support and promote engagement with Quilter's employees and further promoting and building on the diversity and inclusion of our people to benefit all our stakeholders.’
Glyn Jones, Quilter Chairman, said: ‘I am pleased that Tazim has agreed to take on these important additional roles. Tazim's work with Quilter employees will provide welcome additional focus and support to the efforts of Paul Feeney, our CEO and Tosin James-Odukoya, our Head of Inclusion and Wellbeing, who are leading the work to promote a diverse and inclusive culture.’
