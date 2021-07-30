StockMarketWire.com - Greencare reported wider first-half losses as higher costs weighed on performance.
For half year ended 30 April, pre-tax losses widened to £102,000 from £46,000.
Administrative expenses rose to £102,000 from £46,000.
'The board is currently assessing an ever-increasing pipeline of other potential transactions and very much looks forward to updating the market further in the near future,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
