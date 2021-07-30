StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Airea swung to a first-half profit as revenue was boosted by a continued recovery in demand.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit was £464,000, compared with a loss of £54,000 year-on-year as revenue increased to £7.4 million from £7.1 million.
'H1 delivered improved sales and operating profit versus the prior year as demand in the market continued to recover albeit at a slower pace than expected,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that given 'the financial performance of the group and the continued levels of uncertainty in the market and wider economy the group will continue to prioritise cash to ensure medium to long-term stability and therefore will not be proposing an interim dividend.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.