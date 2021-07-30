StockMarketWire.com - Some poorly received corporate results and volatility in Asian markets overnight saw the FTSE 100 dip 0.7% to 7,026.20 by midday on Frida.

NatWest Group has reported operating profits before tax of £2.5 billion, compared to an operating loss before tax of £770 million during the same period last year, in its half year results for 2020. NatWest fell 2.7% to 199.4p.

Defence company Babcock unveiled a turnaround plan to improve performance after reporting wider annual losses amid a £2 billion impairment. Babcock fell 12% to 266.6 pence.

Assurance and product testing group Intertek reported a jump in first-half profit following strong performance in May and June. Intertek fell 7% to £52.08.

Engineering firm IMI upgraded its outlook on the annual performance after reporting 'strong' results in the first half of the year. IMI fell 0.7% to £17.39.

In its half year results to 30 June 2021 Rightmove, the company that runs rightmove.co.uk, the UK's largest online real estate portal, reports revenues were up at £149.9 million, compared to £94.8 million for the same period in 2020, marking a 58% spike. Rightmove rose 3.4% to 703p.

Cineworld said it had secured $200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of its existing lenders, as the cinema group looked to take advantage of pent-up demand. Cineworld fell 3.4% to 64.6p.

Pearson, the British multinational publishing and education company headquartered in London, has revealed a 17% jump in underlying revenue in the six months to 30 June 2021, as the figure soared to £1.6 billion. It advanced 4.2% to 879.2p.

Medical products and technologies company ConvaTec said second-half performance would be back-end weighted amid tougher comparison and the ongoing Covid-19 impact after reporting a decline in first half profit. ConvaTec fell 7.9% to 237.4p.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com