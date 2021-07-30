StockMarketWire.com - Allianz Tech Trust has reported that its net asset value per ordinary share has increased 7% in its half year financial report for the period ending 30 June 2021.
Its share value increased from 291.3p in December 2020 to 331.6p in June 2021.
The trust’s chairman’s statement reads: ‘After the extreme challenges of 2020, when Covid-19 disruption spurred the use of technology solutions and drove technology stocks sky high, the first half of 2021 brought with it new challenges and a slower pace of progress, but progress, nonetheless.’
The fund’s ordinary share price ended the period at 294.5p, -0.8% compared to the price for the period end 31 December 2020.
