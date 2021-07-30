StockMarketWire.com - In a statement released today, boohoo responded to recent media reports, such as those from Sky News.
The statement reads: ‘Boohoo is committed to the highest standards of ethical compliance within its supply chain. Suppliers are wholly expected to adhere to these standards, and any concerns such as those raised by Sky News are immediately investigated.’
John Lyttle, Group CEO, commented:
‘As a group, we are wholly confident that the significant steps that we have taken over the last twelve months are resulting in a fair, robust and transparent supply chain. The Group continues to closely monitor its suppliers, with swift action taken against any suppliers who fail to demonstrate the high standards that we expect. Nobody has done more to drive change in Leicester than ourselves, and our work continues unabated.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
