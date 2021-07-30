StockMarketWire.com - St James House has announced that at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.
The company has stated that all voting results will be published on its website.
Among the resolutions approved was a proposal to change the name of the company to Tintra plc.
This change of name is expected to be completed within the next week.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
