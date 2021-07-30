StockMarketWire.com - ImmuPharma, the specialist drug discovery and development company, has announced that Dimitri Dimitriou, the company’s chief executive, has announced he will be stepping down in order to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation.
Tim McCarthy, chairman, has been appointed as an interim CEO.
The company has commenced its search to find a suitable person to take over.
Dr Franco di Muzio, senior non-executive director and Dr Stéphane Méry, have also decided to step down from the board following 14 and 6 years in these roles respectively.
Over the last year, the company has been repositioning and further developing its key assets in its earlier stage development portfolio, including programmes run by its subsidiary Ureka Pharma SAS.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
