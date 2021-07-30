FD Technologies non-executive director exits
StockMarketWire.com - FD Technologies has announced that Steve Fisher, non-executive director to the company, has submitted his resignation and will exit his position on the board at the end of January 2022. Fisher has been appointed as a full-time senior executive at Salesforce.com, where he used to work. A search for a replacement has commenced. Fisher commented: ‘I have been hugely impressed by the FD Technologies assets and delighted to play a part in developing the strategy to drive adoption of the Group's technology, particularly the KX Insights roadmap.’ Donna Troy, chairwoman, commented: ‘Steve has made an important contribution to our strategy and while we understand his reason for leaving, we will miss his insight. A search is under way for an additional Non-Executive Director with enterprise technology development expertise as we capitalise on the growing market opportunities for KX.’ Story provided by StockMarketWire.com