StockMarketWire.com - Naked Wines plc has announced that it has awarded conditional shares to three members of staff, including the CEO and the CFO.
In total, over 505,421 shares of 7.5p each were granted, in keeping with the company’s long term incentive plan (LTIP).
Nicholas Devlin, CEO, was awarded 61,091 shares. Lucy Devlin, vice president of planning procurement and customer experience was awarded 5,135. Shawn Tabak, CFO received 86,982.
Following these grants, the company has a total of 73,439,132 shares in issue.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
