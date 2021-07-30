StockMarketWire.com - DP Poland, the operator of Domino’s pizza stores and restaurants in Poland, has announced that following the company’s annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.
DP Poland, through its subsidiary DP Polska, has exclusive rights to develop, operate and sub-franchise Domino's Pizza stores in Poland.
Following its acquisition of Dominium S.A, which involved a reverse takeover under the AIM rules for companies, the group now has over 100 stores and restaurants across the country.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
