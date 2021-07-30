StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 finished the week and the month of July on the back foot, although off its lows of the day, trading down 0.65% at 7,032.30 by the close.
This followed a negative reaction to some high profile corporate updates and a weaker start on Wall Street where the S&P 500 was down 0.5% at 4,397.53.
NatWest Group has reported operating profits before tax of £2.5 billion, compared to an operating loss before tax of £770 million during the same period last year, in its half year results for 2020. NatWest fell 2.7% to 199.4p.
Defence company Babcock unveiled a turnaround plan to improve performance after reporting wider annual losses amid a £2 billion impairment. Babcock fell 12% to 266.6 pence.
Assurance and product testing group Intertek reported a jump in first-half profit following strong performance in May and June. Intertek fell 7% to £52.08.
Engineering firm IMI upgraded its outlook on the annual performance after reporting 'strong' results in the first half of the year. IMI fell 0.7% to £17.39.
In its half year results to 30 June 2021 Rightmove, the company that runs rightmove.co.uk, the UK's largest online real estate portal, reports revenues were up at £149.9 million, compared to £94.8 million for the same period in 2020, marking a 58% spike. Rightmove rose 3.4% to 703p.
Cineworld said it had secured $200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from a group of its existing lenders, as the cinema group looked to take advantage of pent-up demand. Cineworld fell 3.4% to 64.6p.
Pearson, the British multinational publishing and education company headquartered in London, has revealed a 17% jump in underlying revenue in the six months to 30 June 2021, as the figure soared to £1.6 billion. It advanced 4.2% to 879.2p.
Medical products and technologies company ConvaTec said second-half performance would be back-end weighted amid tougher comparison and the ongoing Covid-19 impact after reporting a decline in first half profit. ConvaTec fell 7.9% to 237.4p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
