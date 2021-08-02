CH
02/08/2021 07:30 CPI
02/08/2021 07:30 retail sales
02/08/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
02/08/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
02/08/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
02/08/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
02/08/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
FR
02/08/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IT
02/08/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
JP
02/08/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
02/08/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
02/08/2021 06:00 auto sales
UK
02/08/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
02/08/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
02/08/2021 15:00 construction spending
02/08/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
