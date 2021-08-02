StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust RIT Capital Partners nudged up its dividend after it reported a positive first-half performance.
The company's net asset value per share total return for the six months through June was 19.1%.
It declared a dividend of 17.625p per share for October, up 0.7% year-on-year, and in line with the 17.625p paid in April.
RIT Capital Partners said it bought back shares when they were trading on a high single-digit discount, and intended to continue to purchase shares in the market when viewed as beneficial.
Chairman James Leigh-Pemberton noted that man developed markets posted low double-digit gains in the first half, despite continuing Covid-19 concerns and higher inflation figures.
'However, beneath the surface, the situation was far more volatile, with material rotations between market-leading sectors, regions and themes,' he said.
'All this resulted in a wide dispersion of underlying asset returns; the first half of the year reminding us again that decisions over where exposure is held, and not just how much, is the key to achieving our corporate objective.'
