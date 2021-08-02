StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI group Sensyne Health said it had reached a milestone of access to a combined clinical research, clinical trial and real world de-identified and anonymised dataset of over 60 million patients.
The company said the enlarged dataset resulted from both its investment in virtual clinical development company Phesi in January 2021, and progress made building their respective data platforms.
'The combined dataset, together with Sensyne's machine learning expertise, provides deeper understanding of clinical trial and real world patient populations which can improve the ability to select the right patients for synthetic control arm clinical trials as comparators to traditional clinical studies,' Sensyne said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
