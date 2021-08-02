StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said flow rates from a new well in Egypt exceeded pre-drill estimates.
United owned a 22% interest in the licence containing the Al Jahraa-8 development well in the Abu Sennan concession.
Preliminary short-term test results from the Lower Bahariya reservoir indicated a maximum flow rate of 2,093 barrels and 3.63 million standard cubic feet per day on a 64/64 inch choke.
The well would be brought onto production from the Lower Bahriya reservoir in the coming days.
