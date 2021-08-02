StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its drug to treat adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus was approved in the US.

The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on efficacy and safety data from the Saphnelo clinical development programme, including two Tulip phase 3 trials and the Muse phase 2 trial.

'In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems, including skin and joints, and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid (OCS) use compared to placebo, with both groups receiving standard therapy,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com