StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said its Luangwa Minerals subsidiary in Zambia had entered into an option agreement to acquire up to a 90% interest in five exploration licences in the African nation.
The licences were considered prospective for copper and the option agreement was signed with prospective joint venture partner Mwashia Resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.