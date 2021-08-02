StockMarketWire.com - Lighting for industrial applications company Dialight swung to a profit in the first half of the year as new business wins bolstered performance.
For the half year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £0.1 million compared with a loss of £6.0 million year-on-year as revenue grew 17%.
Revenue was driven by 'MRO activity, project activity remains subdued although seeing more quoting activity,' the company said.
'The first half of 2021 has been encouraging with a significant improvement in order intake, revenue and a return to profit combined with ongoing cash flow discipline,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it had good pipeline of projects for the second half of the year, but its expectations remained unchanged at this stage.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
