StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Trans-Siberian Gold reported flat second-quarter revenue compared to the first, after higher prices prices were offset by lower mining grades.
Revenue for the three months through June was $16.2 million, bringing first-half revenue to $33.6 million, up 12% year-on-year.
The average gold grade in the second quarter fell 13% andgold dore production fell 12%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
