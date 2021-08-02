StockMarketWire.com - Uranium investor Yellow Cake said it had increased its holdings in the second quarter by 35% following a capital raising.

At the end of June, the company's uranium oxide holdings were 13.3 million pounds, up from 9.9 million pounds in the first quarter.

The value of its yellow cake holdings had risen 41% to $427.1 million as at 30 June.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com