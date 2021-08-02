StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources said it completed mapping and stream sediment sampling over the five easternmost licences of a package in central Cameroon.
The results of the work were anticipated during the third quarter 2021.
Oriole said the programme had now been paused for the rainy season and would continue over the remaining three licences in the fourth quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.