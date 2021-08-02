StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said drilling of a well in Turkey had been temporarily paused after some equipment got stuck in the drill hole.
The rig had performed a a successful recovery, or 'fishing', operation to free a directional drilling assembly stuck in the hole and had returned it safely back to surface.
'The incident occurred after the well had made good progress, reaching a drilled depth immediately above the Garzan and Mardin target objectives, which remain untested,' UK Oil & Gas said.
Well operator Aladdin Middle East had advised that in order to achieve the well's primary objective, a deviated mechanical sidetrack, B-3s, was now planned to test the Garzan and Mardin targets.
The existing hole was considered unsuitable for onwards drilling.
'As the joint venture's new seismic acquisition is scheduled to commence in August, AME have advised that to ensure the sidetrack is optimally located, they plan to pause any drilling until after the acquisition and processing of the new seismic data over the sidetrack's envisaged trajectory,' the company added.
