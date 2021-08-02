StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rambler Metals and Mining said it had encountered multiple intersections of high-grade copper at the Ming mine in Canada.
Highlights included intersecting 34.3 metres at 1.14% copper, including 6.3 metres at 1.60% copper.
The company said it was planning to update the resource definition for Ming to include all the new drill data from 2021 and in 2022, to update the mine plan and reserve statement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.