StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rambler Metals and Mining said it had encountered multiple intersections of high-grade copper at the Ming mine in Canada.

Highlights included intersecting 34.3 metres at 1.14% copper, including 6.3 metres at 1.60% copper.

The company said it was planning to update the resource definition for Ming to include all the new drill data from 2021 and in 2022, to update the mine plan and reserve statement.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com