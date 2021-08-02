StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Lithuanian retail chain firm has announced it has appointed Karolina Zygmantaitė as its new chief financial officer.
Zygmantaitė is replacing Vitalij Rakovski. He is also recalled from the board of Maxima Group.
The following Board members elected on October 14, 2020 will continue working at the Board of Maxima group: Jolanta Bivainytė, Mantas Kuncaitis, Tomas Rupsys, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Edvinas Volkas and Arūnas Zimnickas.
Karolina Zygmantaitė joined the Vilniaus Prekyba company group a year ago. Recently she was acting as chief of staff at Maxima group.
