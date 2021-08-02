StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Communication device company Casa systems has signed an agreement with Bell Canada to provide 5G wireless access in small towns and rural communities.
The partnership is part of Bell's upcoming 5G wireless home internet roll out which is expected to be North America's largest 5G sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.
Bell is Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections. Since 2018, Casa Systems has provided 4G CPE for Bell's wireless home internet service, which is now connecting rural homes and business locations across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
