Interim Result
04/08/2021 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
04/08/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
04/08/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
04/08/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/08/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
05/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
05/08/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
05/08/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
05/08/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
05/08/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
05/08/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/08/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
05/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
05/08/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
05/08/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2021 (ROO)
Final Result
05/08/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
05/08/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
AGM / EGM
04/08/2021 Ninety One PLC (N91)
04/08/2021 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
04/08/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
04/08/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
05/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
05/08/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
05/08/2021 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
05/08/2021 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
05/08/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
Trading Statement
04/08/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
05/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
05/08/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
04/08/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
04/08/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
04/08/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
05/08/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
05/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
05/08/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
05/08/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
05/08/2021 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
05/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
05/08/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
05/08/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
05/08/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
05/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
05/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
05/08/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
05/08/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
05/08/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
05/08/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
05/08/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
05/08/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
05/08/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
05/08/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
05/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
05/08/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
05/08/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
05/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
05/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
05/08/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
05/08/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
05/08/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
05/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
05/08/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/08/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
05/08/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
05/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
05/08/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com