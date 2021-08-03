Interim Result
04/08/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
04/08/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
04/08/2021 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
04/08/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/08/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/08/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
05/08/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
05/08/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
05/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
05/08/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
05/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
05/08/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
05/08/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
05/08/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
05/08/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
11/08/2021 (ROO)
11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/08/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)
16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
Final Result
05/08/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
05/08/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
AGM / EGM
04/08/2021 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
04/08/2021 Cadence Minerals PLC (KDNC)
04/08/2021 Ninety One PLC (N91)
04/08/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
05/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
05/08/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
05/08/2021 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
05/08/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
05/08/2021 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
12/08/2021 (MXC)
12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)
18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)
18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
Trading Statement
04/08/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
05/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
05/08/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
Ex-Dividend
04/08/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
04/08/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
04/08/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
05/08/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
05/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)
05/08/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
05/08/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
05/08/2021 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
05/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)
05/08/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)
05/08/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
05/08/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
05/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
05/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
05/08/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
05/08/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
05/08/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
05/08/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
05/08/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
05/08/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
05/08/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
05/08/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
05/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
05/08/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
05/08/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
05/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
05/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)
05/08/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
05/08/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
05/08/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
05/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
05/08/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/08/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
05/08/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)
05/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
05/08/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
