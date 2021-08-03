StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it flew 62% more passengers in July year-on-year, though volumes were still relatively low due to the pandemic.

Passengers flown in July amounted to 2,956,043, up from 1,824,452 in July 2020.

The load factor improved by 18 percentage points to 78.5%.


