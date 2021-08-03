StockMarketWire.com - Banking group PCF said it was still working on the completion of its annual accounts following delays.
The company has yet to publish its annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2020 and its half-year results for the six months to 31 March 2021.
'The group continues to work to complete the workstreams and investigations required to enable the publication and filing of its 2020 annual report and accounts,' it said.
'Half-year results to 31 March 2021 will be completed after the filing of the 2020 annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2020.'
'The PCF Group would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and support during this time, and will provide further updates in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.