StockMarketWire.com - Specialist fuel, food and feed distributor NWF booked a 10% fall in annual profit, as growth in its food business was offset by lower earnings in the energy and feed units.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June declined to £10.8 million, down from £12.0 million year-on-year, as revenue slid 1.7% to £675.6 million.
NWF declared a full-year dividend of 7.2p per share, up 4.3% year-on-year.
'NWF has delivered another strong set of results, ahead of expectations set before the pandemic, demonstrating continued performance, delivery and resilience,' chief executive Richard Whiting said.
'Performance to date in the current financial year has been in line with the board's expectations.'
'Overall, the board continues to remain confident about the group's future prospects.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
