StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides company Plant Health Care said its shares would be traded on the US over-the-counter market.
Plant Health Care shares would trade on the US OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "PLHCF", with effect from Tuesday.
The company said the listing would make it easier for US investors to transact in Plant Health Care stock.
'The company plans to increase its investor relations effort in North America, with a view to increasing visibility to investors, further broadening the shareholder base and improving liquidity,' it added.
Trading on the US OTC market would have no impact on existing ordinary shares admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and no new ordinary shares were issued as part of the OTC listing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
