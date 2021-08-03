StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Direct Line reported higher profit even as gross premiums were dragged lower by declines in motor and travel business lines.
For the half year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose 10.5% to £261.3 million, while gross written premium fell by 1.5%.
Continued premiums growth in commercial, home and green flag rescue was offset by declines in motor and travel,' the company said.
Motor gross written premium fell 6.2%.
The company declared an interim dividend of 7.6 pence per share, up by 2.7% over 2020, and said it would be launch the second £50 million tranche of the £100 million share buyback programme announced with its last year end results.
'For 2021, following lower Motor claims frequency and strong prior-year reserve releases in the first half, we now expect our combined operating ratio to be in the range of 90% to 92%, normalised for weather,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.