StockMarketWire.com - Technology investor Pires Investments said it had received proceeds in relation to the sale of Artomatix, one of the companies within the portfolio of Sure Valley Ventures.
As a result of the sale, €796,753 of net sale proceeds accrued to Pires in connection with its 13% direct holding, representing over a 70% return on the company's initial investment of £1.1 million in Sure Valley.
Pires said €721,274 was distributed to the company shortly after the completion of the sale with the balance remaining in escrow.
The company confirmed that an amount of €75,478 had now been received thereby settling the outstanding balance.
Pires had an around 20% interest in Sure Valley, a venture capital fund focused on investing in the software technology sector.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
