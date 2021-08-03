StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Hiscox resumed its dividend after reporting higher first-half profit, driven by good growth and positive rate momentum in all three of its division.
For the six months ended June 30, pre-tax profit was $133.4 million compared with a loss of $138.9 million last year as gross premiums rose 8.5% to $2.43 billion.
The company resumed its interim dividend at 11.5 cents per share.
'We have turned a corner, our business performance is on track and the course correction actions will continue to earn through,' the company said.
'While the recent extreme weather events, such as flash floods in Europe and wild fires in North America, are a stark reminder that climate change is driving increasing weather volatility, our business is strongly capitalised with financial flexibility as we enter the annual hurricane season.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.