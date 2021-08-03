StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis and wellness group Seed Innovations said it had participated in the latest financing round of $9.7 million by portfolio company Yooma Wellness.

Yooma sold wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients.

Seed said it had invested a further £220,000 (C$378,400) at a price of C$0.90 per common share.


