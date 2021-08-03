StockMarketWire.com - Irn-bru maker AG barr said it expected to report a rise in revenue in the first half of the year, following strong performance across both its soft drinks and funkin businesses.
Revenue for the 27-week first half of the financial year is expected to be about £134m, about 18% ahead of the prior year, and up 13% on a like-for-like 26-week basis.
Trading has been strong across both our business units, Barr Soft Drinks and Funkin,' the company said.
'Our positive first half performance reflects the underlying strength of the business and the encouraging performance of recent innovation launches as well as a number of non-recurring factors, in particular customer restocking, deferred overheads and marketing investment phasing choices,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company reiterated its earlier guidance, expecting profit for the current 53-week financial year ending 30 January 2022, to be slightly ahead of the performance delivered in the 52-week year prior to COVID-19.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.